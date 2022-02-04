Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

