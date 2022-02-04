Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

RRGB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 245,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 184.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 50.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

