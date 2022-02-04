Raymond James Trims Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price to $365.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ODFL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.29. 1,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,552. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.48. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $196.94 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

