Raymond James Trims Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price to $365.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ODFL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.
Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.29. 1,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,552. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.48. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $196.94 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
