Raymond James Begins Coverage on ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRQR opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.