Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Repurchase $1.50 billion in Shares

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.54.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL opened at $117.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.46.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.