Rally (RLY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.50 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $573.47 million and $5.50 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.24 or 0.07249578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,082.08 or 0.99504803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,413,540,957 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars.

