Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.02. 330,116 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 112,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAIN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 3,737.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,957,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

