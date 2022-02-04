Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.02. 330,116 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 112,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RAIN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 3,737.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,957,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.
About Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
