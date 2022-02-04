Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0072 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $405,575.71 and approximately $9,168.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.42 or 0.07377562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,468.57 or 0.98941033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

