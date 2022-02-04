Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of QH opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.86. Quhuo has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $9.51.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.17 million. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quhuo in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quhuo in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

