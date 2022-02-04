Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Down 10.9%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH)’s stock price traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 593,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 235,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTRH. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.80 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The firm has a market cap of C$261.71 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

