Quantis Network Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $14,791.25 and approximately $46.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.88 or 0.07183011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00055507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,118.53 or 0.99825961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054589 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.