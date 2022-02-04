Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Buys $465,389.82 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.76 per share, with a total value of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98.

XM opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion and a PE ratio of -14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

