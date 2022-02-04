QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report sales of $9.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.36 billion and the highest is $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $7.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $39.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 billion to $40.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.07 billion to $45.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.16.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $9.10 on Thursday, hitting $179.10. The stock had a trading volume of 35,977,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,185,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.62. The firm has a market cap of $200.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

