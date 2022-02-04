Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.09.

Shares of QRVO opened at $128.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.99. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $93,205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

