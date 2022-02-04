Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Qorvo reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2022 results driven by secular growth drivers in 5G, IoT connectivity, defense and power. Both the bottom line and the top line surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, backed by the strength of the business model and expansion of its regional footprint. Qorvo has gained from accelerated deployment of 5G, the roll-out of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E technologies, and advancement in applications based on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread and ultrawide band technologies. However, stiff competition from Skyworks remains a concern. Qorvo’s top-line growth is significantly dependent on iPhone’s growth trajectory. The company is engaged in developing a custom product for Apple, which is pushing up its Research & Development expenses, hurting its overall profitability.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

QRVO stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,561. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average is $165.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

