Qcash Trading Up 0.2% This Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Qcash has a market cap of $67.18 million and $97.36 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.12 or 0.07256372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00053449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,518.41 or 0.99831689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

