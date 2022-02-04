Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

