Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Raised by Analyst

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PerkinElmer in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s FY2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $187.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.39. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

