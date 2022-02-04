Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.77 million.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.73.

TSE TOY opened at C$48.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.54 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

