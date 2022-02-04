Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.56.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$91.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.43. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$65.52 and a 1-year high of C$99.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.96.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.15 billion.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.