Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TowneBank Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TowneBank in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

TOWN stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in TowneBank during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

