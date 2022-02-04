Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

SBUX stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

