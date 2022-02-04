Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.90.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXPI opened at $198.34 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.35 and a 200-day moving average of $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after buying an additional 197,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after purchasing an additional 335,870 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $908,006,000 after purchasing an additional 147,735 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

