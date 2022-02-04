Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for H&R Block, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for H&R Block in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

