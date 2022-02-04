Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Cut by KeyCorp

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

PLD stock opened at $156.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.47. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after acquiring an additional 543,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,090,000 after buying an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

