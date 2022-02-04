Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Professional Holding Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Professional in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Professional had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Professional has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $279.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.06.

In other news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Professional by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Professional by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Professional by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Professional by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Professional by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

