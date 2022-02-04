Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Oil States International, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oil States International in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $402.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oil States International by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 424,740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Oil States International by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 328,547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oil States International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 163,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

