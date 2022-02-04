Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

BEN opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

