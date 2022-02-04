Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Farmers National Banc Corp. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $490.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 516,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 110,986 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 15,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,209 shares of company stock worth $375,356. 8.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

