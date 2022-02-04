Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Decreased by William Blair

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

NYSE EHC opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Encompass Health by 44.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 17.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

