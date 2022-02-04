Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Datto Holding Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Datto in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

MSP stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62. Datto has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,219 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

