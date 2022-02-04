Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

CENTA stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,756,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 810,827 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,850,000 after buying an additional 467,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 167,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

