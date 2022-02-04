Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

NYSE:ASH opened at $96.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.60. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.