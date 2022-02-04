Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the coffee company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

