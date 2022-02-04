Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fluence Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLNC. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.28.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,355,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,949,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

