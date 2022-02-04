Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

SBH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NYSE:SBH opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.46. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56,444 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,604,000 after buying an additional 432,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,925,000 after buying an additional 382,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,492,000 after buying an additional 291,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,003,000 after buying an additional 1,789,399 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

