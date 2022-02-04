Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lifted by KeyCorp

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

NXPI opened at $198.34 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,011,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,053,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

