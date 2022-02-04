Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Lifted by Truist Financial (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.24. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.36 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $240.86 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $170.13 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 608,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,247,000 after buying an additional 199,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.