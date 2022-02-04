Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for German American Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for German American Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

