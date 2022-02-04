Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Roper Technologies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Roper Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

NYSE ROP opened at $461.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

