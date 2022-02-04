Pzena Investment Management, Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:PZN opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.27. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $246,552.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,626 shares of company stock valued at $395,354 in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 89.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

