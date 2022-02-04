Pzena Investment Management, Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
NYSE:PZN opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.27. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.13.
In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $246,552.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,626 shares of company stock valued at $395,354 in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Pzena Investment Management
Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
