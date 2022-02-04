Pyrk Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $38,373.90 and approximately $43.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002298 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.