PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 3,207 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 3.5% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $603.55. 27,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $623.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $699.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $549.59 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.