PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions accounts for 0.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 148.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. 16,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,057. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

