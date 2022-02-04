PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of PVH worth $25,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

