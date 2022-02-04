PutinCoin (PUT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Million

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $5,916.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,090.56 or 0.99525861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00076695 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00021364 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00027509 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.00463935 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.