Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,876,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 57,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.46 million, a P/E ratio of 117.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

