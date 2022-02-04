Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Pure Cycle worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 294,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 310,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,063,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

PCYO opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.78. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.