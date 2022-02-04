PulteGroup, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

