Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Get Proterra alerts:

PTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proterra has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Proterra has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Proterra by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Proterra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Proterra in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Proterra by 52.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proterra (PTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.